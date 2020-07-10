-
Two time Blues Music Award winner Scot Sutherland hosts a weekly concert series at xBk with his band. Each week, they learn a new artist's music and back them for a live concert.
-
Five artists. One house. Three weekends. How producer AMMixes came up with the idea for Hometown Heroes, a collaborative album featuring rappers Psychedelic Sidekick, Sifu the Sensei, Gifo and Johnny Marz.
-
The show premieres on NBC on March 21 at 7 p.m.
-
A touring record road show hosted by Oh Boy Records and Vinyl Cup's "Vinyl Brew" is launching this spring. Visit the first pop up at Big Grove Brewery April 9 from 3 - 9 p.m.
-
After the release of his new piano and trumpet laced pop EP "Day Plan," Boston based artist Izzy Heltai is headed for Iowa.
-
Iowa City based musician and concert promoter Brian Johannsen comes home to the Englert Theatre.
-
If you ever find yourself in Cleveland, not only will you be mistaken for a model (according to Liz Lemon), you will also have the chance to go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. If you go now, you’ll finally see the Go-Go's in their rightful place in the Rock Hall.
-
In a Midwestern climate that brings so many to shamelessly wear cargo shorts with a dozen pockets, why do people still rag on the indispensable layering staple that is the fishnet stocking?
-
Sara Routh, a singer-songwriter from Des Moines, talks about her new album, cover songs, advice for young artists and more. Routh is IPR's Artist of the Month for March.
-
A unique performance of a whimsical opera by Mozart is happening at the Des Moines Civic Center March 5-6, to open the Des Moines Metro Opera's 50th anniversary season.