Republican Leach endorses Democrat Bohannan in 1st Congressional District race

Longtime Iowa Congressman Jim Leach, a Republican, endorsed Democrat Christina Bohannan in her bid against Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s first congressional district race. The district covers much of the area Leach represented for three decades.

The Quad-City Times first reported that Leach changed his voter registration from Republican to Democrat to vote for Bohannan.

"Today, the Republican Party that I spent so many years with has really let the country down," Leach said in a press release from the Bohannan campaign.

Bohannan said going against the party was something she knew well. She unseated long-term Democratic incumbent Vicki Lensing for her Iowa House seat in 2020.

"I ran against a 20-year incumbent of the Democratic Party when I thought that neither the Republicans or Democrats were doing all they could for Iowans. That's something he (Leach) and I share," Bohannan told IPR News. "And so I’m very honored to have this endorsement of somebody who served as a Republican but served well."

Both Leach and Bohannan taught classes at the University of Iowa College of Law.

Leach was chair of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and was in Congress from 1977 to 2007, after losing a close election against Democrat Dave Loebsack. He went on to serve as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities under President Barack Obama.

IPR News reached out to the Miller-Meeks campaign, but it did not return comment by press time.

Leach contrasts with the new Republican Party

Leach has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump. Ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, he joined a long list of Republican national security officials calling Trump “dangerously unfit to serve another term.”

This puts Leach at odds with Iowa statewide and Congressional Republicans who maintain mutual public support with the former president. Just last October, Trump appeared alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, as well as U.S. Reps. Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson. And ahead of this summer's primaries, Trump followed up with a "Complete and Total Endorsement" to Grassley, Reynolds, Hinson and U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Miller-Meeks, in fact, stood out for not receiving Trump's endorsement during the primary. She was among the 35 Republicans to support a version of a committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, though her support for an investigation later waned. At the end of June, Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate — campaigned with Miller-Meeks in Davenport.

However, Miller-Meeks has remained a full-throated supporter of the former president, in the past calling herself as the "pro-Trump" candidate.