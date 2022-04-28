One of the companies that wants to build a carbon-capture pipeline in Iowa has close ties to the state's leaders
Thomson Reuters agriculture and environment reporter Leah Douglas has reported extensively on the proposed carbon capture pipelines in the Midwest.
IPR's Clay Masters talks with Thomson Reuters agriculture and environment reporter Leah Douglas about her story this week regarding Summit Carbon Solutions and the close ties the company has to Iowa officials and regulators charged with approving a large part of its pipeline route.
Iowa would host the largest section of pipeline if the project is approved. Douglas reports the links between Summit’s leadership and public officials in Iowa have raised worries among ethics watchdogs and environmental groups.