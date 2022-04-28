© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
IPR News

One of the companies that wants to build a carbon-capture pipeline in Iowa has close ties to the state's leaders

Iowa Public Radio | By Clay Masters
Published April 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.
Clay Masters
/
IPR
More than 100 farmers gathered in the rotunda of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines in March to protest three carbon pipelines proposed in Iowa.

Thomson Reuters agriculture and environment reporter Leah Douglas has reported extensively on the proposed carbon capture pipelines in the Midwest.

IPR's Clay Masters talks with Thomson Reuters agriculture and environment reporter Leah Douglas about her story this week regarding Summit Carbon Solutions and the close ties the company has to Iowa officials and regulators charged with approving a large part of its pipeline route.

Iowa would host the largest section of pipeline if the project is approved. Douglas reports the links between Summit’s leadership and public officials in Iowa have raised worries among ethics watchdogs and environmental groups.

Tags

IPR News EnvironmentAgriculture
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
See stories by Clay Masters
Related Content