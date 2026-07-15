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Iowa mother receives a first-of-its-kind organ transplant

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Dunlap,
Isabella LuuDani GehrCharity Nebbe
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:09 PM CDT
Patient stands with three surgeons.
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medical Media Relations
/
Photo courtesy of Northwestern Medical Media Relations
Dr Ankit Bharat (left) stands next to Elizabeth Wehrle, Dr. Satish Nadig and Dr. CHitaru Kurihara.

Elizabeth Wehrle, of Montezuma, received a quadruple organ transplant earlier this year, receiving a new liver, kidney and retransplanted lungs. This week, she gets to return home.

The 36-year-old has cystic fibrosis. She said when she was younger, the condition manifested through GI problems and an inability to digest fatty foods, but when she got pregnant with her son in 2014, she began to experience more lung problems. After being put on oxygen full time, she had her first lung transplant in 2017. But in February of this year, she was diagnosed with a severe form of chronic rejection.

Doctors soon discovered additional organ failure due to complications from her cystic fibrosis.

“At that time, we did not know that I fully would need a new kidney and liver,” Wehrle said on Talk of Iowa. “We were still running some tests to decide if that was the case. But once that came back that yes, I would need the four organs, I knew right then and there that it was going to be harder than the first time.”

Only seven quadruple organ transplants have been performed in the U.S., but Wehrle’s procedure is the first with retransplanted lungs after her body rejected her first transplant, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients.

Dr. Ankit Bharat, executive director of the Canning Thoracic Institute at Northwestern Medicine, was the lead surgeon. He explained that several factors make this type of operation challenging. Firstly, patients with multiple failing organs are very sick.

“The second thing is there is only a certain amount of time the organs can stay outside the human body and not see blood flow, and if it goes beyond that period, then they start to die,” Bharat said. “The cells within the organs start to die. So we have to replace all these organs in a very time-sensitive manner.”

Heavy scarring from previous surgeries can also distort normal anatomy and make operating difficult. Additionally, the length and delicate nature of the surgery are intense for both the surgeon team and the patient's body to go through.

Surgeons started the double-lung retransplant on March 22, with more surgeons completing her liver and kidney transplant later on in the early morning of March 23. The total operation took around eight hours.

Bharat said the success of Werhle’s surgery shows there's hope for patients who develop complications and rejections after a transplant. He credits the collaboration across multiple medical teams, including various surgeons, anesthesiologists, critical care specialists and others, for Werhle’s successful operation.

“When people hear about a historic transplant surgery, you know they often focus on the operation itself, but really what made Elizabeth's case successful was the extraordinary teamwork that occurred before, during and after the surgery,” he said at a press conference on the procedure.

Now, Werhle said she’s ready to return home and spend time with her 11-year-old son.

"I am gonna hug my son and then I'm gonna pet my cats, because I left my house in February, not intending to be gone this long,” she said. “And I'm gonna sleep in my own bed, and it's gonna be amazing.”

To hear this conversation, listen to Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity NebbeDani Gehr produced this episode.
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Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
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Isabella Luu
Isabella Luu is IPR's Central Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on local and regional issues, including homelessness policy, agriculture and the environment, all in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered political campaigns in Iowa, the compatibility of solar energy and crop production and youth and social services, among many more stories, for IPR, KCUR and other media organizations. Luu is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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