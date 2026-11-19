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Farmers across the central U.S. are borrowing less money than last year.

While there is still steady demand for yearly loans, some lenders report that the amounts farmers asked for between July and September were lower than usual, according to the latest quarterly surveys from multiple Federal Reserve Banks in the region.

Economists say many farmers are avoiding large purchases , such as machinery or buildings, this year. Joe Mahon, regional outreach director at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said it’s a reflection of tighter incomes and higher interest rates .

“Greater uncertainty about the long-term state of the ag economy and the operating environment for ag producers is leading to kind of more hesitancy in making big-ticket capital purchases,” Mahon said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which covers Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, parts of Missouri and other states, reported about a 25% drop in non-real estate loans at commercial banks from a year earlier.

That dip was driven by small and mid-sized banks. In the third quarter of the past two years, the average loan size for those banks was $100,000. This year, the average loan size was $30,000.

Nate Kauffman, the executive director of the Kansas City Fed’s Center for Agriculture and the Economy, said the drop could be because recent crop price rallies have allowed farmers to work off more of their own cash. But he said that’s only one possibility.

“If it's dropping because their credit quality is maybe concerning or lenders are exercising some increased caution, then that would be a different situation,” he said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City The average loan size declined less sharply among larger lenders, falling to $115,000 from $150,000 a year earlier.

No market left unscathed

Even strong markets like cattle haven’t been immune to financial pressures. Cattle prices have been elevated for months , making the industry a point of relief for the broader ag landscape.

Kauffman said this brings inherent risk to ranchers considering reinvesting in their operations to grow their herds.

“This is primarily a question about how long this current environment of high prices in cattle might persist, and some amount of anxiety about what would happen if there was a decline,” he said.

Right now, rising operating costs are also pressuring rancher incomes.

“As a result, much of the agricultural community remains financially stressed,” said a Montana lender surveyed by the Minneapolis Fed.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported that extensive drought conditions in the area have pushed some ranchers to cull , or consider culling, their herds. In some cases, it’s causing ranchers to “exit the cattle business altogether,” according to a surveyed lender.

Lenders are also reporting lower loan repayment rates. Fed economists said that doesn’t necessarily mean farmers are going delinquent on their loans, but they aren’t paying them back as fast as they did in the past.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s survey also showed that lenders expect forced sales or liquidations of farm assets to rise in the next three to six months compared to a year ago because of slim profits.

“It's not a concerning level, but obviously any movement in that direction has some trepidation about it,” said David Oppedahl, a policy advisor with the Chicago Fed.

All of these factors paint a big question mark for the future of the ag economy. One-time government payments are expected to offset some of the higher energy costs farmers face, but those payments have limits.

“It offsets some of the challenges that producers may have had with respect to profit margins,” Kauffman of the Kansas City Fed said. “But at the same time, it doesn't necessarily address the concerns they may have about the future.”