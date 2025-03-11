Waterloo's 1619 Freedom School to host canceled African American read-in

A Waterloo after-school literacy program will host the city’s 19th African American Read-In after the city’s school district withdrew from the statewide program last month.

Waterloo Community Schools withdrew from the event in February, citing fears of losing federal funding amid diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) rollbacks. The 1619 Freedom School opted to host with the encouragement of the district.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the school’s co-founder and Waterloo native, said keeping the read-in going is important because of the current political and social climate in the United States.

"We can look at where we are as a society and see the danger of not learning a more accurate history of our country so that we can have a better understanding of who we are. When we talk about teaching Black history, what we’re really talking about is teaching American history," she said on IPR's Talk of Iowa.

Grant Leo Winterer / IPR News Two children read a picture book at the opening of the 1619 Freedom School's youth reading room.

The community-wide event will feature Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, as well as other award-winning Black children’s book authors. New York Times bestselling author Tami Charles will attend to read her book, All Because You Matter, which was selected for the original read-in and intended to be sent home with first graders before the Waterloo school district was advised that discussion of the book may not comply with the federal mandate.

Hannah-Jones said the read-in is important for everyone in Waterloo’s diverse community.

"Black stories are valid and worthy in-and-of themselves, and we don’t have to defend that. All people in a community are better when we learn about different cultures and we have empathy with people who have different experiences," she said.

The 1619 Freedom School has scheduled the read-in for March 15.