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The life of queer activist Pauli Murray has been set to music

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Dunlap,
Caitlin TroutmanCharity Nebbe
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:03 PM CDT
Performers stand and sing on a stage outdoors.
Photo courtesy of Sydney Houlton
The Quire of Eastern Iowa performs in downtown Iowa City.

Pauli Murray was a civil rights pioneer and queer Black woman whose work shaped modern movements for racial and gender equality. But her activism isn’t taught in many classrooms. The cantata, Sincerely Yours, Pauli Murray brings her experience to the stage.

“It's just extremely an eye-opening story of what can and does just kind of slip through the cracks in our textbooks,” said Sydney Houlton, board chair of the Quire of Eastern Iowa, an inclusive LGBTQ community choir.

The choir recently put on the first Iowa performance of the cantata. Houlton and artistic direct Elena Cressey joined Talk of Iowa to share Murray’s story, including her early focus on intersectionality.

“She was both Black and a woman, and there was a lot of energy behind the Civil Rights Movement, and she wanted to also put energy towards the women's rights movements,” said Cressey. “And so after the whole Jim Crow legislation and all of the legal legalities that went into that, she termed ‘Jane Crow’ to basically kind of describe her experience as both a woman and a Black person in 20th century United States.”
Tags
Arts & Life LGBTQPerforming Arts
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe


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