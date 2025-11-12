Cedar Rapids theater to close its doors by year’s end

After years of financial struggles and community fundraising efforts, Cedar Rapids’ Mirrorbox Theatre will close its doors by the end of the year.

The nonprofit announced its closure in a Facebook post on Tuesday, citing "financial issues” that made it impossible to continue operations.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that the Board of Directors for Mirrorbox Theatre announces that our organization will cease to operate by the end of the year,” Board President Chelsea White wrote in the post. “Unfortunately, we’ve recently uncovered financial issues that make it no longer possible to sustain our work in the way our community deserves.”

The announcement comes a year after the company narrowly avoided closure. In October 2024, Mirrorbox launched an emergency campaign to raise $30,000 to cover four months of rent, utilities and an upcoming production. The effort brought in $13,500 — enough to pay a month’s rent and create a payment plan for back rent, but not enough to stabilize the organization long term.

Founded in 2018 by artistic director Cavan Hallman, Mirrorbox Theatre became known for producing new and contemporary works — including several Midwest and world premieres — at its space in Cedar Rapids’ Time Check neighborhood. Hallman left the organization earlier this year and was succeeded by White.

In Tuesday’s post, the board expressed gratitude to supporters, artists and audiences who have been part of Mirrorbox’s six-year run.

“We are grateful to have been part of this community,” White wrote. “While this decision has not been easy, we have had to accept that it is time for us to say goodbye.”

The company will present its final performance, the monthly improvised soap opera comedy The Rapids, on Nov. 19 at Giving Tree Theater in Marion. Its planned December production of Die Hard … Is a Christmas Movie has been canceled.