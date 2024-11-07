Cedar Rapids theater to 'reevaulate everything' after narrowly avoiding closure

Mirrorbox Theatre, a theater company in Cedar Rapids, no longer faces immediate closure after receiving enough donations to continue putting on productions through the end of the year.

Last week, Mirrobox founder and artistic director Cavan Hallman received a notice from OFB LLC real estate that the theater had three days to pay back the rent it owed, or it would be forced to leave its location in the city's Time Check neighborhood. Mirrorbox renovated and moved into the space in 2022.

The theater was already holding an ongoing fundraiser to raise $30,000 to cover the theater's expenses, but after receiving the notice, Hallman launched an emergency community campaign specifically to cover two months of back rent and November's rent.

Donations helped the theater raise over $13,500, but it's only enough to get it through the next couple of months as Mirrorbox puts on its next production, Die Hard... is a Christmas Movie, written and directed by Hallman. The show was popular when the theater put it on last season. In a Facebook post, Hallman said the production costs approximately $12,000 to put on.

Greg Billman A production at Mirrorbox Theatre in Cedar Rapids.

A modified rent plan was approved by OFB and the board, and Hallman said fundraising will continue in order to get the theater to its $30,000 goal.

Mirrorbox held its first show in 2018. The theatre exclusively puts on new works, like readings and plays, and is responsible for numerous Midwest — and world — premieres of contemporary pieces.

“I think what's important about new works and about new art, and about not just repeating the hits… is really this idea that when artists are engaged in creating something that's brand new to their community, that there's not a reference point," Hallman said. “It demands something different and personal from the artists."

The theatre has faced financial struggles before. Hallman cited a 2022 fiscal report from Theatre Communications Group that said expenses for small theaters rose substantially once they opened after pandemic closures, but also noted that while the theatre still gives honoraria to its artists, it stopped paying its staff after moving into the new space. The theatre also switched to a volunteer model for administrative functions, building management and fundraising.

He says after the facing the rent scare, the theater plans to recalibrate.

“The way that we've been operating has not met the financial goals that we need, so we're reevaluating everything, including the mission statement, and specifically all of our operational processes to make sure that we're meeting the community with what they need, while still pushing those artistic boundaries," he said. "And at the same time, setting expectations for ourselves as an organization and for the leadership of the organization to figure out: how do we do this in a way that's sustainable? That's not just for keeping open for two months?”

To do so, the theater may explore using Mirrorbox's space for different purposes outside of performances, as well as ensuring future programming is suited to community wants.

Hallman said there may also need to be more done to raise awareness about the theater and what it does. After the community call for donations, he was surprised to learn some people don't know Mirrorbox exists in the neighborhood.

“It's interesting that there is sometimes still a disconnect with people in our community who are surprised to find out that there's a theater in this part of town, so that's absolutely an issue," he said.

But overall, the community call, and subsequent outpouring of donations and support, gives him hope.

“I'm feeling energized that we have the support to move forward.”