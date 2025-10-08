Nick Offerman promotes craftsmanship for kids in new woodworking book

Nick Offerman doesn’t subscribe to any particular religious dogma, but he can deliver a sermon on the value of self-sustainability.

"Rather than try to write a book about something in the world of materialism, I instead prefer a radical propaganda, suggesting that we can make things for ourselves, requiring no technology whatsoever,” Offerman said.

His passion for craftsmanship and knowing how to do things yourself is the motivation behind his book, Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery.

Offerman cowrote the book with Lee Buchanan, and both authors will be in Des Moines Oct. 14 for an appearance at the Franklin Event Center with Beaverdale Books.

Ahead of his visit, he talked about how he takes solace from an internet-obsessed, consumerist world by working with tools and sharing that knowledge.

“I'm not going to go online and give my hot takes like some jack*** pizza reviewer,” Offerman said. “I'm going instead to make something. What can I offer that's positive?"

The more that our society relies on AI or technology or the internet, the more helpless we're going to become — the more incredibly valuable it's going to be to know how to use a pair of pliers. Nick Offerman

The film and television actor is best known for his Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson — a meat-eating, scotch-drinking, government-hating libertarian. Swanson is also a skilled craftsman, something Offerman has in common with his character.

Growing up, Offerman’s father was an amateur furniture maker and woodworker. In his farming family, everyone knew how to sew buttons onto their clothes and bake a loaf of bread.

“Then I became a scenery carpenter through my 20s — mostly in Chicago — and so my tool proficiency increased, and it wasn't until my late 20s that I said, ‘Oh, wait a second, I can actually make a dining room table. That's pretty neat. I think I'm going to focus in on that.’”

In 2001, he founded Offerman Woodshed in Los Angeles.

As he’s gotten older in an increasingly technology-dependent society, he feels that the tools of his childhood have come to feel more like a superpower.

“The more that our society relies on AI or technology or the internet, the more helpless we're going to become — the more incredibly valuable it's going to be to know how to use a pair of pliers,” Offerman said. “I have adult friends that literally don't know the difference between a Phillips screwdriver and a standard. If they see me hammer a nail, they look at me as though I just gave birth to a kangaroo.”

I’m going to offer creativity and positivity and say, ‘Let's love one another. Let's make stuff together for each other.’ Nick Offerman

In his latest book, Offerman invites kids and their parents to become knowledgeable about tools and feel empowered to build things themselves.

“I’m going to offer creativity and positivity and say, ‘Let's love one another. Let's make stuff together for each other.’ Because the things in this book — some of them are so easy,” he said. “There's a pair of toast tongs that you can make in like 10 minutes. And then the box kite is just so fun. It's some long sticks, some wine corks and some paper. And you can make a super-cool kite that you can decorate however you want.”

Some of the projects are simple, but some are not. Offerman hopes people embrace trying new things and also understands no one will achieve mastery of their craft without mistakes.

“This is me casting my vote for how we can be good citizens and good members of creation — whatever you believe that to be. I think that's our responsibility. That's how we should bring up our families,” Offerman said. “And so I expect everyone to put this book in the drawer of every hotel room.”

To hear this conversation, listen to Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Dani Gehr produced this episode.