First, you find a foster. Then you find forever

When Emily Harold first applied to foster animals, she had no idea what was in store for her.

And for Evie, a Blue Merle Collie, it was a one in 200 chance. Evie was released from a hoarding situation out of Sherrard, Ill., into Harold’s loving arms.

Courtesy of Emily Harold Emily Harold is seen here with her Blue Merle collie, Evie.

Harold lives in Dubuque, but works in Eldridge as a vet at Scott County Animal Hospital.

Growing up, her family had pet allergies, so they owned a non-shedding dog. But when Harold was old enough to select a dog of her own, she returned to a timeless classic, Lassie.

Harold recalls her fondness for the collie and “having the idea in my head of how great she was.”

Harold rescued a stray collie in the Ames area when she began Veterinary School at Iowa State University in 2007. More than a decade later, she made the decision to start fostering.

After the loss of a pet, Harold was not quite ready to adopt a new dog. She began letting pets into her home temporarily through fostering. With a desired breed in mind, Harold joined the Collie Rescue of Greater Illinois (CRGI) in 2022. Now, she has had five dogs through the rescue including Evie, who found her forever home with Harold.

Finding a home through fostering

From Harold’s experience as a veterinarian and animal foster, she views the adoption market as saturated. Many dogs are in rescues or shelters and the waitlists to get space in these places are never-ending.

When many people were spending time at home during the pandemic, there was a significant shift in the adoption market. Pets that were adopted during quarantine quickly made their way back to shelters when the world reopened and in-person work returned.

Fostering can be a good way to help shelters deal with this high volume. Welcoming a pet into your home for a long duration provides them with a second chance. It removes them from a hazardous situation and gives them an opportunity to heal or experience a loving home.

Courtesy of Emily Harold. Harold's two collies, Aero and Evie.

But loving a pet for three and a half months – the longest period of time Harold kept a foster — is also a challenge. You adjust to life with your new pet, but when they get adopted, you lose a companion.

“It's just part of the process that they’re passing through my home,” she said.

Some animals that come in as fosters may need a lot of attention to their special needs.

Harold had a collie originally named Carrie Ann. She came from a breeder who couldn’t sell their puppies. Carrie Ann forgot who Harold was every time she left the room, but would still sit on the couch and cuddle at the end of the day.

Harold said the dogs that come into the rescue have resilience, but also many adjustments they need to go through.

Harold said she values the CRGI rescue because there’s a need for animals to be placed in homes. This way, they don’t have to sit in animal shelters.

Harold keeps in touch with the families who adopted her fosters. Two of her foster dogs ended up in Chicago and another two made their way to Michigan.

And they don’t go long missing each other. Many of the dogs and their new owners gather annually at the rescue's fall picnic in Chicago.

