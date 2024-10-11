How a service dog became a beloved member of the University of Northern Iowa marching band

What has two furry ears, one wagging tail and is dyed purple all over?

Winnie the marching service dog, of course.

Josie Fischels / Iowa Public Radio Gabi Riessen and Winnie pose together outside of a marching band rehearsal.

The golden retriever is the star of the UNI-Dome at football games at the University of Northern Iowa, where she marches onto the field alongside elementary education major Gabi Riessen and sits loyally beside her while she plays in the band’s front ensemble.

Most importantly, she alerts Riessen when the sophomore, who has POTS, is about to have a fainting spell.

Riessen developed POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, two years ago. The chronic condition causes an abnormally rapid heartbeat when standing or sitting.

“It's different for everybody, but for me it means that I pass out,” Riessen said. “My heart rate fluctuates more than other people. I can get dizzy just standing.”

When that happens, Winnie barks to alert people around and leans on Riessen to urge her to sit.

The condition is more common in women, and often can take years to diagnose. But even when she finally had a diagnosis, Riessen was unable to join her school’s marching band because she would need her service dog by her side. She transferred to UNI and spoke with Panther Marching Band Director Justin Mertz, who was thrilled by the idea of having a dog in the band.

“It didn't seem like any adaptations or adjustments we would have to make were so profound that it would stop her from having the full experience of being a member of the band. It didn't seem like it would require a huge adjustment of operations on our part. It just seemed like it would be a good fit,” he said. “The next thing you know, there's a dog on the field.”

"Everyone is super supportive and I love the whole band. Everyone loves Winnie.” Gabi Riessen, sophomore at UNI

Contributed / UNI Athletics Gabi Riessen and Winnie at a UNI Panthers game.

Because Riessen plays cymbals and mallet percussion in the band’s stationary frontline ensemble, Winnie doesn’t march the entire time the band takes the field. She accompanies her human, dressed in full UNI gear and attached to her by a leash around Riessen’s waist.

“She’s always decked out,” Riessen said.

And unlike most other service dogs, Rieseen lets people pet Winnie, who basks gleefully in the attention that comes with her newfound fame. Mertz said one of the reasons he was so certain Winnie could be part of the band with no issue was because the band was already such a welcoming organization.

“I love the marching band. I'm glad that I did it,” Riessen said. “I love the frontline and the rest of the drumline, they're great. They're such good friends. Everyone is super supportive and I love the whole band. Everyone loves Winnie.”