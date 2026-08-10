Help us report on freebirth and unassisted pregnancy in Iowa

Freebirth and unassisted or “wild” pregnancy are trending on social media. A freebirth, also called an unassisted birth, is when a person intentionally gives birth without a medical professional in the room. Unassisted pregnancy, or “wild” pregnancy, is when a pregnant person doesn’t go to a doctor or midwife for medical care during their pregnancy. The two often go hand-in-hand.

Both practices have been in the headlines recently. In November the Guardian published an investigation into the Free Birth Society , a North Carolina-based company that promotes unassisted pregnancy and birth. The Guardian’s investigation linked 48 stillbirths or neonatal deaths to the group.

Experts warn against skipping prenatal care and giving birth without a professional present. But research shows people chose freebirth for many different reasons, such as a distrust or fear of the medical system, past trauma or a lack of options, like hospitals and birthing centers.

There is not a lot of data mapping trends of unassisted pregnancy or birth. The Midwest Newsroom is seeking input from people in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska who have either personally experienced a freebirth, are considering one, or is a medical professional who has worked with patients who ultimately chose to freebirth or forego prenatal care.

We want to know what led you to making this choice and what birthworkers in the field have experienced. If you’d like to share your story, please complete this short survey. We won’t use any information you give us without your permission, and we won’t ever sell it. If you have questions, please email reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga at r.shackelford@kcur.org .

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TYPE OF STORY

Help Us Report — Asks for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc.