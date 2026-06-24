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Zayd Ayers Dohrn's new book tells tale of life on the run

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Zayd Ayers Dohrn was the son of two leaders of the radical left group, the Weather Underground, and spent much of his childhood with his parents on the run from the law.

Dohrn writes about that time in the book “Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground.”

He spoke about it with host Robin Young at the WBUR festival.  This is an excerpt of that conversation.
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By Zayd Ayers Dohrn

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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