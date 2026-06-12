D.C.'s National Gallery exhibits centuries of artistic interpretations of the American Flag

This Sunday is Flag Day, which marks the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress first adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.

For two and a half centuries of this nation’s history, that banner has become more than just a piece of bunting. It’s been a symbol of patriotism and valor, and an object that’s been deconstructed or used ironically to protest injustice in our history.

It’s also been a canvas for generations of American artists to explore and depict both our anxieties and our highest hopes for our nation.

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., is marking America’s 250th birthday with a new exhibition that opened this week called “American Icon: The U.S. Flag in Art.”

We toured the new exhibit with E. Carmen Ramos, chief curator of the National Gallery of Art.

/ A brand new exhibition, “American Icon: The US Flag in Art” opens ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. (Farrah Skeiky for NPR)

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