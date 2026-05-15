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Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

Meet the community builders bringing people together

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanDani GehrJohn Pemble
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Unsettled: The Great Divide

On this season of Unsettled we've explored the different drivers of division in communities. Today, we turn our attention to the people bringing communities together.

First, Clinton residents and best friends Gabi Torres and Ari Lewerenz share how public art can revitalize a community and motivate people to get involved. Jessica Bolton of Matthew 25 shares how they're bringing people together with food. Maggie Reyes of Storm Lake caretakes on and off the clock. Byron Stuart of Pomeroy created a musical mecca at Byron's Bar.

Finally, Leslie Jackson and Caroline Peterson share how a predominantly Black church and a predominantly white church in Des Moines crossed the racial divide and now hold joint Bible studies and choir concerts.

Guests:

  • Ari Lewerenz, works at Citizens First Bank, board president for the Sawmill Museum
  • Gabriella Torres, artist, entrepreneur
  • Jessica Bolton, director of community building, Matthew 25
  • Maggie Reyes, chief caretaker, Upper Des Moines Opportunity
  • Byron Stuart, owner, Byron's Bar
  • Caroline Peterson, member, Plymouth Congregational
  • Leslie Jackson, member, Corinthian Baptist
Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble