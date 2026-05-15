Meet the community builders bringing people together

On this season of Unsettled we've explored the different drivers of division in communities. Today, we turn our attention to the people bringing communities together.

First, Clinton residents and best friends Gabi Torres and Ari Lewerenz share how public art can revitalize a community and motivate people to get involved. Jessica Bolton of Matthew 25 shares how they're bringing people together with food. Maggie Reyes of Storm Lake caretakes on and off the clock. Byron Stuart of Pomeroy created a musical mecca at Byron's Bar.

Finally, Leslie Jackson and Caroline Peterson share how a predominantly Black church and a predominantly white church in Des Moines crossed the racial divide and now hold joint Bible studies and choir concerts.

Guests:

