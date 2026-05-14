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Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

One nation, under God, divisible

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsJohn Pemble
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Unsettled: The Great Divide

The United States was the first nation explicitly founded with religious freedom as a core value. The founders consciously decided to break from theocratic rule when establishing the country. But a rise in Christian nationalism has inserted religion into politics.

We talk to journalist Katherine Stewart about this movement. Her most recent book is Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy. She said the religiously-motivated voters who support Christian nationalism have different goals than the leaders of the movement, who want to consolidate power.

Then, we gather Christian faith leaders for a conversation about religion, politics and how the two relate in their congregations.

Guests:

  • Katherine Stewart, journalist, best-selling author, Money Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy
  • Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., Jubilee UMC Freedom Center in Waterloo
  • Father Rudolph Juarez, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport
  • Tim Lubinus, D. Min., executive director, Baptist Convention of Iowa
  • Bishop Betsey Monnot, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa
Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble