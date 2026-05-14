One nation, under God, divisible
The United States was the first nation explicitly founded with religious freedom as a core value. The founders consciously decided to break from theocratic rule when establishing the country. But a rise in Christian nationalism has inserted religion into politics.
We talk to journalist Katherine Stewart about this movement. Her most recent book is Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy. She said the religiously-motivated voters who support Christian nationalism have different goals than the leaders of the movement, who want to consolidate power.
Then, we gather Christian faith leaders for a conversation about religion, politics and how the two relate in their congregations.
Guests:
- Katherine Stewart, journalist, best-selling author, Money Lies and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy
- Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., Jubilee UMC Freedom Center in Waterloo
- Father Rudolph Juarez, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport
- Tim Lubinus, D. Min., executive director, Baptist Convention of Iowa
- Bishop Betsey Monnot, Episcopal Diocese of Iowa