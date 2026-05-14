One nation, under God, divisible

The United States was the first nation explicitly founded with religious freedom as a core value. The founders consciously decided to break from theocratic rule when establishing the country. But a rise in Christian nationalism has inserted religion into politics.

We talk to journalist Katherine Stewart about this movement. Her most recent book is Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy. She said the religiously-motivated voters who support Christian nationalism have different goals than the leaders of the movement, who want to consolidate power.

Then, we gather Christian faith leaders for a conversation about religion, politics and how the two relate in their congregations.

Guests:

