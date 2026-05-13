Media echo chambers create competing realities

Poynter’s Jon Greenberg remembers watching news reporters during the Vietnam War on television as a 12-year-old kid. He said when there were only three networks they had to appeal to a broader market with a more vague political consensus.

In the 1970s 70% of Americans had confidence in newspapers, TV and radio. These days, that number has plunged to 28%.

Now, with endless channels, publications and accounts to get information from, and it’s easy to consume news in a way that doesn’t challenge your beliefs — or to avoid news altogether.

In this episode, we look at today’s media landscape and consider how a lack of trust and fractured realities in media have sowed division.

Guests:

