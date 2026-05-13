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Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

Media echo chambers create competing realities

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanJohn Pemble
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Unsettled: The Great Divide

Poynter’s Jon Greenberg remembers watching news reporters during the Vietnam War on television as a 12-year-old kid. He said when there were only three networks they had to appeal to a broader market with a more vague political consensus.

In the 1970s 70% of Americans had confidence in newspapers, TV and radio. These days, that number has plunged to 28%.

Now, with endless channels, publications and accounts to get information from, and it’s easy to consume news in a way that doesn’t challenge your beliefs — or to avoid news altogether.

In this episode, we look at today’s media landscape and consider how a lack of trust and fractured realities in media have sowed division.

Guests:

  • Jon Greenberg, Beat Academy project lead, Poynter
  • Johanna Dunaway, research director, Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, professor, Syracuse University
  • Alexandros Efstratiou, postdoctoral scholar, University of Washington Center for an Informed Public
Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble