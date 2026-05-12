© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

From redlining to union busting, economic inequality drives division

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrJohn Pemble
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Unsettled: The Great Divide

The Center Street Neighborhood — a tight-knit, predominantly Black community — was destroyed by highway construction and city urban renewal projects. Families and businesses went into debt, shifting from entrepreneurship and owning to renting, which had a lasting effect on generational wealth.

Our sense of community is tied to economic opportunity and we explore this by starting with Richard Duncan, a former resident of the Center Street neighborhood, and his wife and documentary partner, Madison Deshay-Duncan. They have an upcoming documentary, The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective.

Then, economist and historian Joshua Rosenbloom joins the conversation to reflect on the wealth inequality of the Gilded Age and what that era has in common with our own times.

Finally, we look at how rural jobs in meat packing and manufacturing have changed over the last several decades as unions have lost power and laborers aren't able to reach middle class security on their wages. Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President Charlie Wishman shares that there is still resentment left over from the pandemic, when he said essential workers were treated as expendable.

Guests:

  • Madison DeShay-Duncan, president at Community Legacy Matters, co-director of The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective
  • Richard Duncan, historian, narrator and co-director of The Center Street Story: Urban Renewal Retrospective
  • Joshua Rosenbloom, research associate, National Bureau of Economic Research, professor in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University
  • Charlie Wishman, president, Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO
Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble