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Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

How communities lost their stickiness

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshJohn Pemble
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:16 PM CDT
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Unsettled: The Great Divide

A majority of U.S. adults recently surveyed by the American Psychological Association reported that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives. Lynn Bufka from the APA unpacks the Stress in America findings and how division impacts our wellbeing.

Rural sociologist David Peters explains how many small communities lost social involvement as many rural residents now travel out of town for work, school, healthcare and more.

Then, sociologist Brad Wilcox shares how marriage functions as a keystone institution in society.

And we learn about "The Belonging Barometer", a tool from the American Immigration Council that measures how connected and valued community members feel.

Guests:

  • Lynn Bufka, executive lead psychologist, American Psychological Association
  • David Peters, professor of agricultural and rural policy, Iowa State University
  • Brad Wilcox, University of Virginia professor of sociology, nonresident senior fellow, American Enterprise Institute
  • Kimberly Serrano, director, Center for Inclusion and Belonging, American Immigration Council
Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
See stories by John Pemble