How communities lost their stickiness

A majority of U.S. adults recently surveyed by the American Psychological Association reported that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives. Lynn Bufka from the APA unpacks the Stress in America findings and how division impacts our wellbeing.

Rural sociologist David Peters explains how many small communities lost social involvement as many rural residents now travel out of town for work, school, healthcare and more.

Then, sociologist Brad Wilcox shares how marriage functions as a keystone institution in society.

And we learn about "The Belonging Barometer", a tool from the American Immigration Council that measures how connected and valued community members feel.

Guests:

