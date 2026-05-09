'Wait Wait' for May 9. 2026: With Not My Job guest Bobby Lopez

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bobby Lopez and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Roxanne Roberts, and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Last Minute Flight Cancellation; The Holy and Frustrated Father; The Toys Are Back In Town

Panel Questions

Bear Alert!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new threat to movie theaters, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Bobby Lopez, the world's only Double-EGOT winner, answers our questions about MTV's My Super Sweet 16

Peter talks to Bobby Lopez, the EGOT-winning composer behind Frozen and The Book of Mormon, which is celebrating it's 15th Anniversary on Broadway. Bobby plays our game called, "You are fifteen, going on sixteen!" Three questions about MTV's My Super Sweet 16.

Panel Questions

Prehensile Grandparents ; Fitness Friction

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Put The Drill Down!; Mario Gets Six Feet Under; These Cows Are Too Pretty.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the most popular toy found in cereal boxes?



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