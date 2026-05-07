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Unsettled: The Great Divide
Unsettled

COMING SOON: Unsettled Season Four

By Charity Nebbe,
Natalie Dunlap
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:43 PM CDT
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Unsettled: The Great Divide

According to the American Psychological Association, the majority of adults in America say that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives.

Among the episodes of this season, we’ll find out how we feel about being divided on a personal level in our communities and families. We'll discuss how the divide between rich and poor continues to expand and how the growing wealth gap is shaping our future. We'll also discuss how trust in news media is at all time low: These days we don’t just disagree with each other, we’re living in separate realities. Then we’ll go to church, where we discuss where political influence and power intersects with faith.

In our final episode we’ll meet people who are building bridges and bringing people together in powerful and creative ways.

Unsettled 2026
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap