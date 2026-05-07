COMING SOON: Unsettled Season Four

According to the American Psychological Association, the majority of adults in America say that societal division is a significant source of stress in their lives.

Among the episodes of this season, we’ll find out how we feel about being divided on a personal level in our communities and families. We'll discuss how the divide between rich and poor continues to expand and how the growing wealth gap is shaping our future. We'll also discuss how trust in news media is at all time low: These days we don’t just disagree with each other, we’re living in separate realities. Then we’ll go to church, where we discuss where political influence and power intersects with faith.

In our final episode we’ll meet people who are building bridges and bringing people together in powerful and creative ways.