Do you find it hard to afford Midwest living? We want to hear from you

The Midwest has a reputation for being “affordable,” but is that true for people who actually live here? We are not immune to rising gas prices, electricity bills, insurance and day care costs – not to mention higher price tags for housing, whether you rent or own.

According to the Urban Institute’s Catherine Harvey, people who live in the Midwest are experiencing the cost-of-living crunch at about the same rates as people in other regions.

“About half of people in American families do not have the resources to cover essential expenses to live securely in their communities,” said Harvey, who is based in Omaha.

Simply put, said Charles Gascon, an economist and assistant vice president at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank :

“Prices have grown faster than wages and incomes, so things have gotten much more costly relative to income.”

Your budget pain points

As part of a project about affordability in the Midwest, we’re asking people how they make ends meet.

If you’d like to share your story, please complete this short survey. We won’t use any information you give us without your permission, and we won’t ever sell it. If you have questions, please email editor David Farré at farred@kcur.org .

Thank you!

Loading…

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here .

The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project . We invite you to review our ethics and practices here .

TYPE OF STORY

Help Us Report - Asks for input, insights, clarifications, anecdotes, documentation, etc.