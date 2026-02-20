FLO: Tiny Desk Concert
British trio FLO crossed the pond for its Tiny Desk debut in Washington, D.C. So we got V.I.P. access to Club FLO courtesy of Stella Quaresma, Reneé Downer and Jorja Douglas, complete with disco balls, martinis, a custom marquee and subtle Easter eggs tucked between the shelves for sharp-eyed fans. Still, none of the glam outshines what matters most: their harmonies.
They open with a new take on their debut single, "Cardboard Box," immediately reminding us of the chemistry that launched them. We witness their sister-like energy as they laugh, banter and dance their way through several songs from the Grammy-nominated album, Access All Areas.
FLO delivers sultry standouts — "AAA" and "On & On" — and shares stories of relationship woes with "Get It Till I'm Gone" and "Shoulda Woulda Coulda." The trio closes with two unreleased tracks, "Therapy at the Club" and "HaterBooth," hinting at what's next. The set makes clear that their next chapter will double down on powerful vocals, sisterhood and a confidence sharpened by a clear understanding of exactly what they're capable of.
SET LIST
- "Cardboard Box"
- "AAA"
- "On & On"
- "Get It Till I'm Gone"
- "Shoulda Woulda Coulda"
- "Therapy at the Club"
- "HaterBooth"
MUSICIANS
- Jorja Douglas: vocals
- Renée Downer: vocals
- Stella Quaresma: vocals
- AiRiN ARTiSAN: keys
- Evan Brice: keys
- Walter Williams: guitar
- Zuri Appleby: bass
- Brett Baker: drums
- Aaron Draper: percussion
- Gene Noble: background vocals
- LennAsia: background vocals
- Megan Parker: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodriguez
- Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
