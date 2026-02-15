Sunday Puzzle: Common threads

On air challenge

I'm going to name three things. You tell me something they all have in common.

Ex. Telephone Saturn Tree stump --> RINGS

1. Face Needle Hurricane

2. Hospital Pickup truck Flower garden

3. Pen Finger Waiter

4. Fireplace Rustic cabin Ship's captain

5. Geisha Car engine Celebrity

7. Men's clothing store Deck of cards Law firm

8. Fish Map Butcher

9. Tavern N.F.L. Room with an open window

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Name something in 7 letters that's designed to help you lose weight. Insert the letters EP somewhere inside this word to get a two-word phrase naming things that are likely to add weight. What words are these?

Answer: pie plates

Winner

Shyra Latiolais of New Orleans, Louisiana.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Tom Streit, of Crozet, Va. A man said to a friend: "I'm thinking of a 9-letter word that contains my name, Ian ("I-A-N"), embedded somewhere inside it. If you replace my 3-letter name with your 4-letter name, you'll get a familiar word in 10 letters." What are the two words, and what is the name of Ian's friend?

