Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some eight-letter words. For each one insert two letters in a row to make a familiar 10-letter word.

Ex. INTIMATE --> INTIMIDATE

ALLIANCE DEMOTION TRAMLINE INHERENT PARTICLE LIBATION COALESCE INFINITE COMPROMISE

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Ward Harten. Think of a well-known couple whose names are often said in the order of _____ & _____. Seven letters in the names in total. Combine those two names, change an E to an S, and rearrange the result to name another famous duo who are widely known as _____ & _____.

Challenge answer

Adam & Eve, Sam & Dave

Winner

Iilyse Levine-Kanji of Westborough, Mass.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Think of a word that means "very small." Move the first syllable to the end, separated by a space, and you'll get a two-word phrase naming something that is very large. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

