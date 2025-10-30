Nobel Prize-winning education advocate Malala Yousafzai writes of 'Finding My Way' in new memoir

Before she was 20 years old, Malala Youfsafzai was shot in the face by a Taliban gunman, recovered, and became a global advocate for girls’ education. In her new memoir, “Finding My Way,” Yousafzai writes about her journey after that, going to Oxford University with a security detail, falling in love, and navigating post-traumatic stress disorder.

Book excerpt: “Finding My Way”

By Malala Youfsafzai

Excerpted from Finding My Way: A Memoir by Malala Yousafzai. Copyright 2025 Malala Yousafzai. Published by Atria Books, October 2025.

