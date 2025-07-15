There were early signs that Celine Song would become a movie director

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Every week, a guest draws a card from NPR's Wild Card deck and answers a big question about their life. The latest guest on the podcast, director Celine Song, appreciates a good love triangle. Her debut film "Past Lives" and her latest movie "Materialists" both feature a woman trying to choose between two potential romantic partners. Song says there's a reason she's always focused on love as a subject.

CELINE SONG: I believe that love is something that always troubles me, you know? And I think that that's really the reason why I get so interested in it, because I feel like I always have to make something that makes me feel like I can learn something from it.

CHANG: Celine Song spoke to Rachel Martin on NPR's Wild Card podcast, and she told Martin that the signs that she would become a filmmaker were there from childhood.

RACHEL MARTIN: What's a story your family always tells about you?

SONG: There's a home video of me, where I'm at a family event, and I'm very young. I think I'm, like, 6, 7, something very young.

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: And I think that I was, like, so aware of where the camera is. I think that I literally am trying to get the adults to pay attention to this camcorder. And I think I'm literally...

MARTIN: Oh, interesting.

SONG: ...Going, like, everybody look at the camcorder. Everybody look at the camera. Insistently. I think that would be really the right one. It's like...

MARTIN: Isn't that weird?

SONG: It's so funny. I mean, I...

MARTIN: And I...

SONG: ...Think about it all the time (laughter).

MARTIN: It's like you didn't - you were directing, even then?

SONG: Yeah, I was kind of like, guys camera's on set. Let's roll. You know?

MARTIN: Stop messing around, people.

SONG: Stop messing around. And I'm so young in it. And I just feel like I'm already, like, trying to, like, boss these adults around, you know?

MARTIN: Was that sort of your MO in your family? Were you bossy?

SONG: I think I'm - I've been bossy all my life.

SONG: You know? I'm the eldest daughter. I think that, you know, I'm very in charge. Like, you know, like, I, like, learned English. I was ESL, and I learned English. And a part of that is that, like, I learned very fast because I wanted to survive and boss people around, I think.

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: You know?

MARTIN: What - how old were you when your family emigrated to Canada?

SONG: Oh, when I was like, 12, 13, something like that?

MARTIN: OK.

SONG: Yeah.

MARTIN: I wonder if being in observer mode...

SONG: Yeah.

MARTIN: ...Was a safe place for you, too - like, landing in a new culture. And directors and filmmakers are always observing things, and maybe you got that from that experience, too. Like, if you didn't feel a part of something, maybe it felt safer to just sit and look at.

SONG: Well, I wonder because, I mean, I'm not necessarily sure if it was I got to observe because a part of being different than other people and then, like, not being great at English is that you're actually center of attention in some ways, right?

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: Because it's, like, everybody's looking at you. But I do think that it helped me figure out, like, how to read a situation. Like, I feel like...

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: ...It forces you to be a very good listener 'cause you're just...

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: ...Trying to read the room...

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: ...And understand the power dynamic in the room.

MARTIN: Yeah.

SONG: Right? Which I think is - of course, helps me so much in directing.

MARTIN: Do you guys get that video out? Like, when you get together with your family, does everyone play the video of...

SONG: (Laughter) No.

MARTIN: ...Celine directing when she was, like, 4?

SONG: No. I mean, I...

MARTIN: No?

SONG: ...Feel like I saw it once recently.

MARTIN: It was enough.

SONG: Yeah.

SONG: It's very embarrassing.

CHANG: And you can watch that full conversation with Celine Song by following Wild Card with Rachel Martin on YouTube. Celine Song's movie "Materialists" is out now.

