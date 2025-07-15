'Outrageous' period drama showcases a political division that hits close to home

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Our TV critic David Bianculli recommends the new six-part series "Outrageous," now streaming on Britbox. Set in the 1930s, it tells the story of the infamously nonconformist Mitford sisters, whose parents were a lord and lady but who themselves were less interested in marrying and settling down than fighting for various causes, some of them controversial. David says the period drama is entertaining in the same Anglophile-pleasing way as "Downton Abbey" or "The Crown" but that it also carries a message of political division that hits closer to home and closer to today. Here's his review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: In the U.K., the Mitford Girls is a subject and a phrase that's instantly recognizable, so much so that when Mary S. Lovell wrote a detailed biography of them in 2001, she called her book "The Mitford Girls," except in America, where it was called "The Sisters." But the story is the same, and these siblings, indeed, are fascinating.

During the Depression, they lived the lavish life in a "Downton Abbey-ish" estate with their parents, a lord and lady they lovingly called Muv and Farve. But as they approached the age to be introduced into proper society, the Mitford girls had other ideas. Nancy, the eldest, became a published novelist, writing thinly veiled accounts of her own family dramas. One book, "The Pursuit Of Love," was made into a prime video miniseries in 2021, providing fine roles for Lily James, Dominic West and Andrew Scott. But "Outrageous," created and written by Sarah Williams, is based on Lovell's original biography and has quite a story to tell.

For an American equivalent of what these Mitford sisters got into and how infamous they got for doing it, it might be helpful to picture publishing tycoon heiress Patty Hearst becoming a gun-toting bank robber in the 1970s or movie star Jane Fonda speaking out against the Vietnam War and being denounced by some as Hanoi Jane.

In the 1930s, the Mitford girls pursued extreme, sometimes opposing interests. One, Jessica, became an avowed communist and set out to fight for that cause. Another, Diana, became romantically involved with Oswald Mosley, founder of the British Union of Fascists. And a third sister, Unity, developed a crush on a charismatic rising politician and made it her life's mission to meet him, which she did, and his name was Adolf Hitler. While in Germany, she published a letter in support of Hitler's policies in a German newspaper, a letter which found its way back to her home country reprinted in English to the dismay of many who read it, including her parents, Muv and Farve, who are played with understandable exasperation by Anna Chancellor and James Purefoy.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "OUTRAGEOUS")

ANNA CHANCELLOR: (As Sydney Bowles) Where on Earth did we go wrong with that girl?

JAMES PUREFOY: (As David Freeman-Mitford) We did not go wrong. I mean, I'm normal. You are normal. They all had a perfectly normal childhood. Each one of these girls is more perverse than the other.

BIANCULLI: As "Outrageous" ticks through the months and years of the Depression-era decade - its story begins in 1931 and ends in 1937 - the girls' political alliances become as wild and unpredictable as their respective romances. Part of the story, as Sarah Williams frames it in this six-part drama, is oddly like "Adolescence." That's the recent unforgettable British TV production that looked at some shocking behavior by young people and asked not only what happened but why. In the case of "Outrageous," the questions include, why are some people drawn to certain causes and politicians and others repelled by them? And what happens to families, even close ones, when those divisions become raw and unavoidable? Those questions have echoes and relevance today, but even almost a century ago, they could generate some intense arguments.

Here's a scene partway into "Outrageous," just after Unity's pro-Hitler letter has been reprinted in England. Nancy, the eldest sister, visits another sister, Diana, to ask her to intervene on behalf of their parents. But Diana, who by now is deeply involved with the British fascist leader Mosley, responds angrily. Bessie Carter, who played Prudence Featherington in "Bridgerton," stars as Nancy. Joanna Vanderham plays Diana.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "OUTRAGEOUS")

BESSIE CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) Listen, Muv wondered if you would have a quiet word with Unity about her letter and just explain to her why everyone's so upset about it and perhaps encourage her to rethink what she said. She clearly listens to you.

JOANNA VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) Certainly not. She's an adult now, and she's entitled to her opinions.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) But Nard, you cannot support what she said in that letter, all that hatred. I mean, you can't, can you?

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) Look, her views are her own. If that's what she thinks, I don't see how I can change it.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) Oh, come on. You have a huge influence on her. You can't just sit by and do nothing. You can't condone it.

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) Neither Mosley nor I have anything against the Jews as a race. But what's happening in Germany - it's none of our business.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) What? This isn't you. This is Mosley speaking, isn't it?

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) Don't be ridiculous.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) Well, it's not the girl I grew up with. It's not you.

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) Don't tell me who I am or what I think. Just because you're the eldest...

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) Oh, it's got nothing to do with that.

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) ...Doesn't mean we have to fall in line behind you. We are all entitled to our own views, to be ourselves. Now if you'll excuse me.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) But that's it. Since you met Mosley, you're not yourself at all. You've changed completely.

VANDERHAM: (As Diana Mitford) You think you know me better than I know myself? Well, you don't. Just get out, will you? Now.

CARTER: (As Nancy Mitford) Oh, don't worry. I'm going.

BIANCULLI: Not all the scenes in "Outrageous" are that intense. Others are quite funny, and all of them are charmingly acted. One final observation - in the leading role, Bessie Carter should be singled out not only for her performance, but for her lineage. Her mother is Imelda Staunton, who played the elder queen in "The Crown," and her father is Jim Carter, who played the head butler, Mr. Carson, on "Downton Abbey." On a period production piece like "Outrageous," that almost counts as TV royalty.

