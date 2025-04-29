© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How colleges are becoming more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT

Families often think that college is not an option for students with intellectual disabilities. But today, there are a growing number of colleges offering inclusive higher education options.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Cate Weir, a program director at Think College, part of the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Education
Here & Now Newsroom