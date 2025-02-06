Iowa House bill would fund training and work programs for people with intellectual disabilities

A bill advancing in the Iowa House would establish scholarships for people with intellectual disabilities to attend work and education programs after high school.

Comprehensive transition and post-secondary (CTP) programs are certificate, degree or non-degree programs for students with disabilities and can last around two years.

Amy Campbell, a consultant with the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, says other scholarships usually don’t cover CTP courses since they’re not traditional degree programs. She says they can help people learn to live independently and gain life skills.

“So you get a lot of on-the-job training at the same time as living skills and living away from your family.”

If passed, the scholarships could cover up to $5,000 per person each year. Iowa offers three CTP programs across the state.