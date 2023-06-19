© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Check out this special Juneteenth mix from 'World Cafe'

XPN | By Bruce Warren,
Miguel Perez
Published June 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
Amya Watson, 11, prints "Black Power" on a poster celebrating Juneteenth during the "Black Joy as Resistance! Juneteenth Celebration" in the historic Farish Street business district in downtown Jackson, Miss.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
Amya Watson, 11, prints "Black Power" on a poster celebrating Juneteenth during the "Black Joy as Resistance! Juneteenth Celebration" in the historic Farish Street business district in downtown Jackson, Miss.

To help you celebrate Juneteenth this year, World Cafe has put together a playlist featuring classic tracks from Black musicians like The Temptations, Mavis Staples, Jimi Hendrix and more.

The mix also includes new music we've been loving, like Janelle Monáe's just-released The Age of Pleasure, as well as new songs from Arlo Parks and Devon Gilfillian.

We hope this selection of music inspires joy and triumph as we recognize Juneteenth, which commemorates the fall of slavery in the U.S. — and more specifically, the day the news reached Galveston, Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Tags
NPR Music
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.