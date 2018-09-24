Pints and Politics: Sexual Harassment in the Public Sector

Listen to the entire show - River to River

On this edition of “Pints and Politics,” presented by The Gazette and Iowa Public Radio, panelists provide insight on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school, look toward Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races, and discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds’ handling of former Iowa Finance Authority director, David Jamison’s, conduct.

A recent investigation into Jamison’s conduct has determined that as the IFA director, Jamison repeatedly engaged in brazen, sexually harassing and assaultive behavior aimed primarily at two female employees of the state agency.

“Even though I personally disagree with the governor on some other issues, she handled this really well, and we owe her kudos for doing that,” says Gazette columnist Lynda Waddington. “I think that’s a difference that we see when we elevate women into positions of power.”

Other panelists joining the discussion include: Gazette columnists Todd Dorman and Adam Sullivan, and Gazette reporter James Lynch. Ben Kieffer of Iowa Public Radio and Gazette reporter Erin Jordan moderate the discussion.

The next Pints and Politics will be hosted on Oct. 11th at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids.