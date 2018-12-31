Did You Resolve To Hike More In 2019?

If you don’t mind the cold, tomorrow could be a good day for a hike. More than two dozen Iowa state parks are hosting so-called First Day Hikes New Year's Day -- free hikes guided by park staff. Hikers will get the chance to experience the quiet beauty of nature in winter, spectacular views, and a host of cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.

"The ability for people to get out and exercise in a controlled environment," said Todd Coffelt, who heads the Iowa D-N-R’s State Parks Bureau. "You have other people there, you have the support. A lot of the locations have a warming house so there's going to be a fire going, some coffee and hot cocoa. This is the best way to get started on some of those resolutions."

Many parks have hosted the First Day Hikes for five years now with 27 parks participating this time.

Here's a list of parks hosting hikes on Tuesday.

Thanks to Radio Iowa for this story.