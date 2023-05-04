© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

The final 48 hours before sine die 2023

By John Pemble
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT
Iowa's Capitol in the final week of the 2023 legislative session.

A bill removing work restrictions for teenagers is revised. Democrats still oppose it but say this newly amended version is much better than what was proposed earlier in the session. All the budgets are now passed but many have status quo or small increases, including the education budget. It also has a hiring freeze for university diversity, equity and inclusion departments. And the caucuses are coming in less than a year. A bill would prohibit some proposed changes to prevent any kind of mail in ballot.

