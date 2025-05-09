Ag education center planned on Iowa State Fairgrounds

The state budget plan lawmakers are developing includes $5 million for construction of an Agricultural Education Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons says it will be a key component of what will be called the “My Iowa Ag Learning Campus." The new building will focus on crop development, Iowa soils, farm equipment and jobs in agriculture.

“Really when you think about it, agriculture of course touches every Iowan,” Parsons said, “and agriculture really ties every part of the fair together.”

Parsons said the total construction cost for the new building is projected to be $15 million. In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended that the state provide $5 million over the next two years for the project. Bills that have cleared initial review in the House and Senate would provide similar withdrawals from the state fund where gambling taxes are deposited.