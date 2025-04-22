Bill to legalize medical psilocybin passes Iowa House

The Iowa House passed a bill Monday that would allow the use of psilocybin — a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms — to treat conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It would require psilocybin treatments to be done in controlled clinical settings with a licensed medical provider. It also sets up a process for licensing facilities to grow psychedelic mushrooms. A new board would determine what conditions could be treated with psilocybin.

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, says there is already evidence that it’s effective for treating PTSD.

“Let’s give these veterans — who are screaming for something, they want something. They don’t have any other option except to be on mind-altering, mood-altering drugs for the rest of their life. Let’s give them the opportunity.”

The bill passed 84-6. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.