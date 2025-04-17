Iowa students must pass a citizenship test to graduate high school under a bill headed to Reynolds’ desk
Iowa House lawmakers are sending a bill to the governor’s desk that would require high schoolers to pass the U.S citizenship test in order to graduate.
The 100-question, multiple choice test would use the same questions as the U.S. civics exam. Students would have to get at least 60 questions correct to pass. The testing requirement would apply to public, private and charter schools.
The proposal passed 60-33.