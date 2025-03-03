UNI seeks $1 million for Center for Civic Education

University of Northern Iowa administrators are asking legislators for the seed money for a Center for Civic Education.

UNI president Mark Nook says the university’s College of Education and departments of history, philosophy and political science have spent the past five years laying the academic groundwork.

“It really is focused on promoting civic learning not only on our campus, but at other universities and colleges across the state; increasing civic education knowledge especially amongst K-12 teachers — both those learning on our campus, but also those that are already active teachers across the state and then providing public programming as well.”

UNI is asking the legislature to provide $1 million to launch that programming and hire a director for the center.

Nook mentioned that UNI is the repository for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s papers.

“Those will be a great asset to this university as we talk about engaged citizens and educating citizens for a civic life.”

Grassley earned an undergraduate degree from UNI in 1955 and a masters degree in political science in 1956. Grassley designated UNI as the home for his papers in 1988.