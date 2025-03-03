House advances bill to provide free period products in middle and high school

Iowa middle school and high school students could have access to free period products at school, under a bill advanced by a House panel on Monday.

The bill says products like pads and tampons would need to be stocked in at least half of a school’s bathroom and be refilled regularly. The bill sets aside extra funding for the next three years for schools to provide the free products.

Maanya Pandey is a junior at University of Iowa and founder of Love for Red – a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to period products in schools, shelters and clinics. She says making products free and available will help schools meet their students’ basic needs.

“When schools provide free toilet paper, soap and paper towels for one natural bodily process, why do we stop at period products?”

Pandey also says making period products available will reduce the amount of times students miss class or stay home from school due to not having period supplies.

No one registered or spoke against the bill at Monday’s meeting.