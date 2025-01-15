Reynolds proposes restrictions on cell phones in schools

During her annual Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a bill which could ban cell phone use during instructional time in schools.

Schools can adopt more restrictive policies under the proposed bill, but they must maintain a minimum ban on phone use during instructional time. Reynolds said there will be “common sense” exemptions for students to use their phones, such as during an emergency.

She recognized schools in Des Moines and Ottumwa, which are already implementing similar policies.

“I truly applaud the administrators, teachers and parents coming together to find the right balance for their communities. What’s no longer acceptable is doing nothing.”

The governor also proposed that schools adopt an “effects of social media” training for sixth through eighth graders across the state.

