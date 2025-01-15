Child care access is listed as top concern for Iowa governor in 2025

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed several child care policies during her Condition of the State address Tuesday night. But she is not calling on lawmakers to expand free full-day preschool, as education leaders have asked.

“More than two-thirds of our 4 year olds are enrolled in some form of preschool — that’s almost double the rest of the country. But this can create problems for some working parents, who struggle to shuttle their kids between preschool and child care during the workday.”

Reynolds is proposing grants to help preschools and child care centers work together to provide care before and after partial-day preschool programs. She also wants to make a pilot program, which gives free child care to child care workers, permanent.

Democratic leaders say while they may support some of Reynolds’ child care policies, her proposals won’t do enough to make child care more affordable for Iowa families.