Reynolds announces new disaster recovery programs for Iowans affected by floods and tornadoes

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced four new programs Thursday aimed at helping Iowans whose homes and farms were damaged by flooding and tornadoes.

The programs are the state's latest response, she said, to three severe weather systems between late April and late June that caused tornadoes, flash floods and unprecedented flooding.

“The combined scope of these disasters stretches across two-thirds of Iowa’s 99 counties,” Reynolds said. “More than 5,000 homes have been impacted, of which more than 2,000 are estimated to be destroyed. And we anticipate, actually, that these numbers could continue to grow.”

Reynolds said the state is launching two new housing programs next week. One will help homeowners pay for repairs. The other provides grants for housing developers to build new housing in affected areas.

A third new program that is now open is meant to help cover the cost of loans for farm repairs and recovery.

This is also the first time Iowa is pursuing free housing through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for up to 18 months for disaster victims.

Reynolds said the scope of the housing destruction—and a conversation with a FEMA official about how southern states respond to hurricanes—sparked the effort.

“When you’re walking down the streets in Spencer, and you see these homes with all of these belongings on the curb and you look at how massive the disaster is, you just gotta think differently,” she said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio A home located near the Little Sioux River is marked with a red "X" showing structural issues after historic flooding.

Reynolds said she and the members of her cabinet are committed to a long-term effort to help communities recover.

John Benson, director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, urged disaster-affected Iowans to ask for help.

“One of the things we will note—and in particular, we’ve seen this in northwest Iowa—is that can-do, ‘I don’t need help’ attitude,” he said. “If you are of that thought process, I would like to discourage you from that thought process. Please apply. Because then you become a known quantity to us, and that’s how we can help you.”

State officials said Iowans should also apply for existing programs like disaster food assistance, short-term crisis counseling and FEMA individual assistance. Information is available at disasterrecovery.iowa.gov.

Yesterday, Reynolds made another round of visits to some of the worst-hit spots in northwest Iowa.

She met with community leaders in Rock Valley, Sioux Rapids, and Spencer to see what is needed most.

Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars and about three dozen local leaders met with Reynolds and members of her cabinet to share their major concerns.

“What we want to do is help our residents get back into their homes, if at all possible,” Bomgaars said. “But we also want to retain our small businesses, and we want to help them as much as we possibly can to keep them here.”

Bomgaars said up to 80% of Spencer’s 5,100 structures were impacted by flooding or backed-up sewer water, including up to 30% of businesses.

“The entire town was virtually impacted by this disaster,” Bomgaars said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars poses next to a map that shows the extensive flooding endured by his community of more than 11,000 people. He hopes residents will decide to stay even if their homes have been destroyed.

Spencer experienced the worst flooding by both the Little Sioux and Ocheyedan Rivers since 1953. The waterways converge through the main part of town.

Bomgaars said recovery will take time, money, and a team effort.

“We've had just an outpouring of support from neighbors helping neighbors, church groups helping church members,” he said. “But we've also had really good support from the state.”

Bomgaars said the Department of Transportation (DOT) sent 60 trucks to help clear away debris in addition to 100 employees from the DOT and Air National Guard. A private contractor hired by the state is now helping with the third and fourth waves of personal property removal.

A shelter run by the Red Cross still houses 50 people, and Bomgaars admitted to a major housing shortage even before the flood.

“And now we have a greater housing shortage,” he said. “It's a very, very difficult problem. We have a great housing task force that we have in our community and the entire county that is working diligently every day with the Red Cross to try and get these folks placed in housing.”

The new recovery programs include the following:

State Disaster Recovery New Housing Grant:

Application opens Monday, July 15 on iowagrants.gov

For developers to build new housing in counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance

$10 million total available, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding

Disaster Recovery Housing Assistance:

Application opens Monday, July 15 on iowagrants.gov

Five-year forgivable loan, maximum of $50,000, for the repair of a disaster-affected homes

$6.46 million total state funding available

Disaster Recovery Farm Interest Program:

Applications open now through Sept. 30 at iowagrants.gov

Financial assistance for farm owners and operators recovering from damage and losses in counties included in a federal disaster declaration

Reimburse one year of interest paid on eligible loans, up to $50,000

Disaster Recovery Temporary Housing Program and Direct Housing:

Awaiting FEMA approval as of Thursday afternoon

Housing provided in travel trailers, RVs and mobile homes for six months after the disaster in counties declared for FEMA individual assistance

Under the direct housing program, eligible Iowans could be provided with housing for up to 18 months in mobile homes and vacant multi-family properties

