Civil rights groups sue to block Iowa immigration law

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday to block enforcement of a new Iowa law that would let state officials arrest and deport immigrants who are in Iowa after previously being deported or denied entry to the country.

The law is supposed to take effect July 1, but the groups are asking a federal court to permanently bar Iowa officials from enforcing it.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Iowa, and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit on behalf of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice and two anonymous immigrants.

They argue the law violates the U.S. Constitution because only the federal government has the authority to enforce immigration laws. They also allege the state law would allow Iowa immigrants with legal status to be arrested and deported, going against immigration laws set by the U.S. Congress.

"SF2340 will lead to countless wrongful removals because it requires removal without regard to the complex federal scheme for determining whether a person will be removed," the lawsuit reads. "Lacking any of the humanitarian protections in federal law, SF2340 will lead people to be removed to countries where they face persecution and violence."

The lawsuit names Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and two county attorneys as defendants.

"When Biden fails to do his job and secure our border, states have to take matters into their own hands," Bird said in a statement. "Iowa's law is not unique; it simply enforces immigration laws while Biden refuses to. Iowa stands ready to defend our immigration law that keeps Iowa communities safe."

Gov. Kim Reynolds also responded to the lawsuit.

"As governor, I have a responsibility to protect the citizens of Iowa," she said. "Since President Biden refuses to enforce our nation's immigration laws—threatening the safety of our citizens—Iowa will step in."

The U.S. Department of Justice is also expected to sue the state to block the law from taking effect. The DOJ warned the state last week it would sue if the state didn’t pause implementation of the law by Tuesday.

The Biden administration sued Texas in January to block enforcement of a similar law in that state. The Texas law has been on hold, except for a few hours in March when it was briefly allowed to take effect. A three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering whether it can be enforced.

The Iowa law establishes a state crime of “illegal reentry.” It empowers state and local police to arrest people suspected of being in the country after being deported or denied entry to the U.S.

Immigrants could face up to two years in prison if convicted of illegal reentry. Those who were previously deported after being convicted of other crimes could face up to five or ten years in prison.

The law authorizes state judges to order immigrants to return to the foreign nation from which they entered the country. Their orders would have to include the manner of transportation and the state or local law enforcement agency responsible for ensuring the person leaves the country.

Immigrants and advocates protested the law in four Iowa cities last week.

They urged each other to not give in to the fear that they said the law was meant to create and promised to fight for immigrants’ rights to be treated fairly.

Opponents of the law said while Republican officials have said this will help the state crack down on illegal immigration, it will actually allow police to arrest some people with legal status, like people seeking asylum. They said it will not let police target undocumented immigrants who didn’t already have contact with immigration officials. Critics also raised concerns about the law's potential for contributing to racial profiling by police.

Some law enforcement officials have said they are not equipped to enforce immigration laws, and they worry the law is already having negative impacts on relationships with immigrant communities in Iowa.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper, who is also co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force, said last month that problems at the southern border cannot be solved from Des Moines.

“Playing politics with public safety never helps public safety,” Tupper said. “This law will make the job of law enforcement more difficult. It will diminish public safety because it will cause people to needlessly fear the police. This law has severely harmed community relationships that took decades to build.”

While Reynolds has said the state would work to give law enforcement information about implementing the law, Republican lawmakers have not provided details about how the state of Iowa would transport people to Mexico and other countries.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, recently said on Iowa PBS that states will have to take “aggressive measures” if the federal government does not stop more people from crossing the country’s southern border.

“Telling our constituents that the number one issue we’re hearing about is something we can’t do anything about or even attempt to do anything [about], I think is really not the right decision for states to make,” Grassley said.

This story was updated Thursday, May 9 at 12:41 p.m. It was initially published at 12:12 p.m.

