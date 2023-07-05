Iowa governor calls special session to restrict abortion

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to return to Des Moines for a special legislative session beginning July 11 to restrict abortion.

In her announcement Wednesday, Reynolds did not specify what abortion restriction the Republican-majority legislature will pass when they convene.

The special session is scheduled to begin less than a month after the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on Reynolds’ request to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” law she signed in 2018. That law never took effect. Last month’s Iowa Supreme Court decision kept abortion legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday.

She said the sole purpose of the special session will be to restrict abortion.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said the majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom, and Democrats will fight to protect that.

“Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion,” Konfrst said. “Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.”

This story will be updated with more information.

