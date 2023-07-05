© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
State Government News

Iowa governor calls special session to restrict abortion

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT
Iowa Capitol dome
Madeleine C King
/
Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking Iowa lawmakers to return for a July 11 special session to restrict abortion.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers to return to Des Moines for a special legislative session beginning July 11 to restrict abortion.

In her announcement Wednesday, Reynolds did not specify what abortion restriction the Republican-majority legislature will pass when they convene.

The special session is scheduled to begin less than a month after the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked 3-3 on Reynolds’ request to reinstate the “fetal heartbeat” law she signed in 2018. That law never took effect. Last month’s Iowa Supreme Court decision kept abortion legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday.

She said the sole purpose of the special session will be to restrict abortion.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said the majority of Iowans support reproductive freedom, and Democrats will fight to protect that.

“Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion,” Konfrst said. “Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.”

This story will be updated with more information.

Tags
State Government News AbortionKim ReynoldsIowa Legislature
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Related Content