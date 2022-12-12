© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.9 KUNI (Cedar Falls/Waterloo) is operating at low power
State Government News

Judge denies Iowa governor's request to revive 'fetal heartbeat' law

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST
Polk County courthouse
Madeleine C King
/
Polk County Courthouse

A Polk County District Court judge has denied Gov. Kim Reynolds' request to revive Iowa's ban on most abortions after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected. The ruling, issued Monday, means abortion is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Reynolds asked the court to remove the injunction on the law following Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court decisions that opened the door to more abortion restrictions.

Judge Celene Gogerty wrote in her ruling that the state didn’t establish that she has the authority to dissolve the injunction, which was issued in 2019, and let the law take effect. Gogerty also writes the state "failed to show that there has been a substantial change in the law under the Iowa Constitution that would change the circumstances."

Read Judge Gogerty's ruling here.

This post will be updated with more information.

Tags
State Government News AbortionKim ReynoldsIowa courts
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Related Content