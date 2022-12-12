Judge denies Iowa governor's request to revive 'fetal heartbeat' law

A Polk County District Court judge has denied Gov. Kim Reynolds' request to revive Iowa's ban on most abortions after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected. The ruling, issued Monday, means abortion is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Reynolds asked the court to remove the injunction on the law following Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court decisions that opened the door to more abortion restrictions.

Judge Celene Gogerty wrote in her ruling that the state didn’t establish that she has the authority to dissolve the injunction, which was issued in 2019, and let the law take effect. Gogerty also writes the state "failed to show that there has been a substantial change in the law under the Iowa Constitution that would change the circumstances."

Read Judge Gogerty's ruling here.

