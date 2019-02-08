Watch Live: Acting Attorney General Whitaker Faces House Judiciary Committee

Not seeing the video? Click here.

Updated at 10:28 a.m. ET

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker vowed Friday that he hasn't interfered in any way with the investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 presidential election.

Whitaker also told the House Judiciary Committee that although he's been briefed about the work of special counsel Robert Mueller, he has been the "endpoint" for all the information he's gotten and he hasn't briefed anyone at the White House.

Whitaker told lawmakers he didn't want to talk about his conversations with President Trump but he did want to try to allay the concerns of Congress and the public that he has served as a mole for the White House inside the Justice Department.

The interim boss of the Justice Department looked as though he might not appear after trading salvos with the House panel's Democratic chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., about the conditions under which he would testify.

Whitaker was willing to travel up to Capitol Hill and talk to lawmakers voluntarily, the Justice Department said — but not under subpoena, and he demanded a guarantee on Thursday that Nadler not slap him with a subpoena at the hearing in the event he didn't answer a question.

Nadler had threatened to do just that if committee members didn't get answers to questions they wanted; Democrats, who make up the panel's majority, voted to authorize a subpoena if necessary.

Ultimately, the Democrats said they'd hold off, so long as Whitaker were prepared to appear before the Judiciary Committee on Friday morning.

He did, and the session quickly became tense.

Nadler outlined the questions he wants to ask Whitaker about how he got his job and about his involvement with the special counsel investigation. He said not answering would not be acceptable.

"Your failure to respond fully to our questions here today in no way limits the ability of this committee to get the answers in the long run—even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth," Nadler said.

The Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, blasted what he called Nadler's political theatrics and lamented what he called a pointless hearing — Whitaker's fulltime replacement, William Barr, appears on track to be confirmed next week.

Whitaker was always an interim leader for the Justice Department and it's pointless to conduct "oversight" of an attorney general with so little time left on the job, Collins said.

All Democrats really want, Collins charged, is to try to hurt Whitaker and President Trump by putting on a show.

"I'm thinking maybe we just set up a popcorn machine in the back," he said.

Collins moved for the hearing to be adjourned — the way Democrats did in an earlier Judiciary Committee session with former FBI special agent Peter Strzok — but Nadler used his majority on the committee to keep it in session.

The Mueller question

Although Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is understood to have continued overseeing the investigation after President Trump elevated Whitaker, the acting attorney general said last month he's been "fully briefed" on Mueller's work and that he expected it to conclude soon.

Critics have said they worried about a hand-picked advocate for the White House sitting at the pinnacle of the Justice Department as it continues an inquiry that could have major consequences for Trump or others in his inner circle.

Whitaker was a skeptic of Mueller before he came to work for the department, but he said his criticisms were based on the views of an outsider and that he's since gotten a better understanding of the case as acting attorney general. Longstanding practices of independence still apply, he said.

"The department makes its law enforcement decisions based upon the facts and law of each individual case, in accordance with the established department practices, and independent of any outside interference," Whitaker said.

Rosenstein also has tried to reassure people outside the Justice Department that irrespective of who is actually supervising the special counsel's office — whether him or Whitaker or Barr — the Mueller investigation would be handled "appropriately."

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to recommend that the full Senate confirm Barr as attorney general, which could happen as soon as next week.

Republicans control a majority in the Senate and they've had at least one Democrat — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones — commit publicly that he too would vote for Barr.

After thorough consideration, I have concluded that Mr. Barr is qualified for the position & his record strongly suggests he will exercise independent judgment & uphold the best interests of the DoJ. I will vote to confirm Mr. Barr as AG of the United States. — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) February 7, 2019

Nadler and Democrats on Friday, meanwhile, also want to ask Whitaker about more than the Russia investigation.

They want answers from the Justice Department about immigration policy and border enforcement as the slow-burning feud continues down Pennsylvania Avenue over more barriers on the Southern border with Mexico.

Differences over a barrier were the crux of a dispute between Democrats and Trump that led to the recent partial government shutdown — and the government could shut down again unless negotiators can make progress on a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

