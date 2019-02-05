Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Ultramarathoning Replaces Drug and Alcohol Addiction for Davenport's 'Yo-Yo Man'

By , & 2 hours ago
  • a yo-yo
    a yo-yo
    PIVISO / flickr

Scott Searle of Davenport is better known as the "yo-yo man" to many in the Quad Cities-area who see him log hundreds of miles while yo-yo-ing. The hobby sprang from a dark place for Searle, and he's used it to help battle his alcoholism and drug addiction.

"I discovered that the sidewalk was your infinite treadmill," he says. 

Searle says his family made many attempts to intervene to help him stop drinking, but his focus didn't shift until he started exercising at his local YMCA. 

After exercising, Searle noticed changes in his body and an improvement in his mood. He began to experience sobriety in a way that didn't happen for him unless he was in the hospital, jail, or rehab. He transitioned from ellipticals and treadmills to organized races and "caught the running bug." Soon running became a positive addiction that he felt kept him accountable, but he still struggled with agoraphobia and sometimes had trouble leaving the house. 

That's when the yo-yo came into the picture. One day he came across a bright yellow yo-yo on a clearance rack that he felt some kind of connection to.

“It felt whimsical, I felt like a kid again and I said ‘You know what, I could do this while I run,'" says Searle, who now views his yo-yo like a security blanket.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the ultramarathoner about his rehabilitation through exercise, and of course his yo-yo. Searle also is the founder of Food for Thought, which provides meals to the homeless in Davenport, and is the winner of a 2019 Jefferson Award.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Exercise & Fitness

Related Content

UI Dance Marathon Celebrates 25 Years

By , & Jan 31, 2019
Courtesy of University of Iowa Dance Marathon

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the University of Iowa's Dance Marathon. For 24 hours, more than 2,000 students dance to raise funds for children with cancer. A founding member of the event Sheila Baldwin says through the years the event has not only helped children but also shaped the lives of some students who take part in staging the event. 

Need For Child Care Options Continues to Grow In Iowa

By & Jan 30, 2019
Ventured Away Photography Follow / flickr

Parents are finding it increasingly difficult to secure care for their kids following what the Iowa Women's Foundation identifies as a 42 percent decline in child care services across Iowa in the last five years.

Compliment Something Other Than Weight: Courtney Crowder Shares Anorexia Journey

By & Jan 30, 2019
Photo Courtesy of Courtney Crowder / Wes Craft Photography

After years spent struggling with and recovering from severe anorexia Courtney Crowder experienced a painful moment when she was preparing for her wedding, the kind of moment that could trigger a relapse. After she dried her tears, she opened up and shared that moment and her years of struggle with readers in the Des Moines Register. 

"Keeping myself thin and keeping the disease a secret became my life," she says. "There was a time when I was eating 400 calories a day."