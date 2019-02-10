Related Programs: 
Troll Watch: Targeting 2020 Presidential Candidates

February 10, 2019

Trolls are already going after candidates for the 2020 presidential election. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Kelly Jones, who keeps an eye on suspicious social media activity for Storyful.