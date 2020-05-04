Short On Outdoor Space? Try A Container Garden.

Horticulture experts offer their top tips for a successful container garden on this episode of "Talk of Iowa."

Gardening isn’t limited to sprawling backyards and hand-built raised beds. With just a few buckets, pails or pots you can transform even the smallest balcony or patio into a healthy and diverse container garden bursting with spring flavor.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist and Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University for a look at what it takes to create a thriving garden one container at a time.

Guests: