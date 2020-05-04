Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Short On Outdoor Space? Try A Container Garden.

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Many common vegetables can be grown in a well-drained pot.
    Many common vegetables can be grown in a well-drained pot.
    Markus Spiske / Unsplash

Gardening isn’t limited to sprawling backyards and hand-built raised beds. With just a few buckets, pails or pots you can transform even the smallest balcony or patio into a healthy and diverse container garden bursting with spring flavor.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist and Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University for a look at what it takes to create a thriving garden one container at a time.

Guests:

  • Richard Jauron -- Horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes -- associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Horticulture
Hort Day
Gardening
Fruits and Vegetables

Related Content

Caring for Your Strawberries

By May 26, 2017
szjeno09190

With summer just around the corner, strawberry season is upon us. The impending warm weather raises many questions for Iowans about how to care for their own strawberries. Whether you're searching for the perfect berry at the market, or trying to figure out how to properly manage the runners on your strawberry plants at home, our horticulture experts are here with what you need to know to keep your summer filled to the brim with fresh strawberries.

All of the Apples: How to Harvest and Store the Fruits of Your Labor

By & Sep 9, 2016
Liese Coulter, CSIRO

When you plant an apple tree, it's sometimes a long wait for that tree to mature. But when it does you can suddenly find yourself with a lot of apples, which is great for pie making and canning. 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Diana Cochran, Iowa State University Extension fruit crop expert about the best ways to harvest and store apples. Richard Jauron, ISU Extension Horticulture expert also joins the conversation to answer listener questions. 